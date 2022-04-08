Jar Joy Introduces High Quality, Convenient Desserts in Pre-Portioned Jars for Theme Parks and Affiliated Resorts

Sanford, FL – Jar Joy introduces its innovative line of multi-layered, premium desserts conveniently packaged in individually-portioned jars for theme parks and affiliated resorts. Jar Joy pies and cheesecakes are an all-natural, flavorful and fun dessert that can be conveniently enjoyed between rides and other park activities. In addition to Jar Joy’s standard offering, private labeling and custom flavors, are also available to reflect the individual spirit of the theme park.

Jar Joy offers a variety of packaging options including individual jars, 2, 4 and 6 packs, allowing the dessert jars to be sold in numerous sales locations at theme parks such as kiosks, shops, restaurants, and quick-serve. The stackable jars are compact and easy to stock and display. Jar Joy desserts are ready to eat with no preparation required. There is no labor required for baking, preparing or serving. All Jar Joy desserts last for up to one year in the freezer and have a long shelf life once refrigerated, (40 days). The convenient, grab & go nature of Jar Joy allows the theme park guests quick and easy access to delicious snacks, without the long lines typical of prepared snack items.

Jar Joy offers the ideal balance of a satisfying, indulgent treat in a 4-ounce jar that allows for individual portion control. The authentic flavors are a result of Jar Joy’s insistence on premium ingredients like Dutch cocoa, real butter, whole milk, real fruit preserves and all-natural flavorings.

The pie flavors include: Key Lime Pie, Peanut Butter Fudge Pie, Coco Loco Caramel, and Mississippi Mud. Cheesecake options are: Summer Strawberry, White Chocolate Raspberry, and Cookies n’ Cream. The three cake-inspired cheesecake flavors are also popular: Birthday Cake, Death by Chocolate and Red Velvet.

To keep up with rapidly growing demand, Jar Joy has recently expanded production capacity with the acquisition of a 60,000 sq ft facility in Sanford, FL. Jar Joy branded products are currently sold through major retailers including Sam’s Club and Aldi.

For more information, visit www.jarjoy.com.

###

About Jar Joy

Jar Joy brings joy to the world, one delicious jar at a time, with innovative, individually-portioned, ready-to-eat desserts in a jar. Started in Florida in 2013, the concept has caught on rapidly with customers nationwide. To keep up with rapidly growing demand, Jar Joy expanded into a 60,000 sq ft industrial food production facility with SQF Level 2 Certification in Sanford, FL. Jar Joy’s products are easy to ship, store and display and are perfectly suited for supermarkets, grab & go convenience stores, coffee shops, airports and more. For more information, (407) 664-2147 or contact us at sales@jarjoy.com