Jeff Baker Named Group Vice President for Retail Marketing at Hormel Foods

Baker will assume the role at the end of the fiscal year following the planned retirement of Scott Aakre



AUSTIN, Minn. — Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, announced that Jeff Baker, group vice president of Retail marketing for Value-Added Meats, will assume the role of group vice president for Retail marketing at the end of the company’s fiscal 2025. Following the retirement of Scott Aakre, group vice president and chief marketing officer for Retail, Baker will oversee the evolution of the company’s brand portfolio to meet changing consumer preferences, amplify its presence in snacking and entertaining, and drive growth in its food-forward portfolio.

Baker, a 35-year Hormel Foods veteran, joined the company in 1990 and held various positions of increasing responsibility from sales to product management to marketing. He advanced to vice president of marketing, Foodservice in 2012 and was promoted to group vice president of Foodservice in 2015. In 2018, he was named group vice president of Deli and assumed his current role in 2022.

“Jeff is one of our most seasoned executives and has a strong track record of growth and a reputation for strategic thinking,” said Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer, Hormel Foods. “I’m confident that under his guidance, our brands will continue to grow, evolve and stay closely connected to the needs of today’s consumers.”

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN’S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World’s Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.