Jeff Weiner and Clients of Progressive Food Products Join JOH

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to announce that Jeff Weiner, owner of Progressive Food Products, has joined the team.

“Much thought and careful analysis have gone into succession planning for Progressive Food Products,” said Jeff Weiner. “It’s clear that JOH is the best fit for my clients’ sustained growth and success. In addition, I’m excited to be a member of the team that will help them continue to flourish. The people at JOH are wonderful to work with and their support has been second to none throughout this entire process.”

The JOH team alongside Jeff will continue delivering the exceptional service that clients and customers of Progressive Food Products have come to expect in the 25 years it has been in operation.

“We are thrilled to have Jeff onboard,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO, JOH. “Jeff brings an incredible amount of industry knowledge and expertise to our team. Both he and his clients will be well taken care of. Welcome to the JOH Family, Jeff and Progressive Food Products clients!”

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.

