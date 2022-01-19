Jen Warner Named to Newly Created Role, President of Raley’s Division

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Raley’s Companies have announced the promotion of Jen Warner to President of the Raley’s operating division.

For the past two years, Jen has served as the Chief Administrative Officer for the portfolio of operating companies that comprise The Raley’s Companies. In her new role, Warner will lead the Raley’s operating division and will report to Keith Knopf, President & CEO of The Raley’s Companies.

“Jen is a talented and dedicated leader. She has been instrumental in working with the leadership team to execute our long-range strategic plan and complete our recent acquisitions. Jen cares deeply about our team and the communities served by the Raley’s stores. We are fortunate to have such an agile and capable leader to step into this important leadership role at this time of growth and transformation,” said Knopf.

As President of the Raley’s operating division, Warner will lead the retail brands of Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods and Raley’s ONE Market, representing 123 stores and distribution center operations in California and Nevada. Warner will continue to serve as the President of Apium Logistics, a separate last mile delivery services company founded with investment from the Teel family.

“Since joining Raley’s, I’ve had the opportunity to work with our team to build The Raley’s Companies portfolio. It has been an energizing and exciting time, working with dedicated, purpose driven leaders,” said Warner. “I am honored to serve in this new role as President. I want to thank Keith Knopf, the entire leadership team, the Teel family and the Board for the opportunity. We have an incredible team and I look forward to working closely with our operations leaders and store teams as we continue to grow the business together, with a focus on our people and purpose.”

Before joining Raley’s, Warner held executive leadership roles in several public companies in the retail and supply chain industries, including Con-way Inc, XPO Logistics, and most recently Columbia Sportswear.

About The Raley’s Companies

The Raley’s Companies is a private, family-owned and purpose-driven retail company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Since our founding in 1935, our store operations have grown to include more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods and Bashas’ Diné Market. In addition, The Raley’s Companies bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and FieldTRUE. Built on a higher purpose, the organization and our over 21,000 employees are committed to quality offerings, exceptional service and doing right by our team members, communities and planet. To learn more, visit theraleyscompanies.com.