Jersey Mike’s Adds Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub to Permanent Menu Board

MANASQUAN, N.J. — What’s your number? #64! After a year-long try out, Jersey Mike’s Subs assigns an official number—64— to its Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub, awarding the popular meatless option a coveted place on the permanent menu board.

The sub, introduced in February 2021, features fresh grilled Portabella mushrooms, green peppers and onions with melted Swiss cheese. The Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub was named best healthy fast-food sandwich in the 2022 Eat This, Not That! Food Awards.

“Our customers loved the Grilled Portabella Mushroom and Swiss Sub from day one,” said Michael Manzo, COO, Jersey Mike’s Subs. “In addition to those who craved a new savory meatless option, customers also quickly started adding Portabella mushrooms to their cheesesteaks.”

That interest prompted the addition of two other new menu items: The Portabella Cheesesteak will be assigned #66 and the Portabella Chicken Cheesesteak will become #65.

Manzo said the mushrooms, all grown in the USA, are picked, transported, and delivered to stores within days of coming from the growers. Jersey Mike’s worked closely with mushroom growers across the country to ensure a steady supply.

For the fourth consecutive year, mushrooms have been named a top trend by food industry trend spotters, including “Ingredient of the Year” by The New York Times, according to the Mushroom Council. The organization says mushrooms are one of the most sustainably produced foods in the U.S. They also offer excellent nutrition benefits. Low in calories, and fat- and cholesterol-free, mushrooms support a healthy immune system with their micronutrients of Vitamin D, Vitamin B and selenium.

Secrets of Jersey Mike’s Menu Board

Making Jersey Mike’s menu board is no easy task. The last sub sandwiches to receive official numbers were six chicken cheesesteaks added back in 2015.

Originally, numbers were assigned to help customers order their favorite sub quickly without listing all the ingredients. Jersey Mike’s fans know that the numbers are not chronological – and some carry secret meanings. For instance, the #43 is Jersey Mike’s founder’s old football jersey number and the #56 represents the year the first store opened.

