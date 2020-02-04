Jim Hunt Honored with the 2019 Harry O’Hare Award

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to announce that Jim “Hunty” Hunt has been awarded the prestigious Harry O’Hare Award for 2019.

The honor is presented to the person who most personifies the values and qualities that marked the life and career of Harry O’Hare. Hard work, integrity, passion, a positive attitude and team spirit are all part of

Mr. O’Hare’s personal and professional legacy.

“Jim is an Account Manager for our Grocery, Frozen and Dairy Division at Shaw’s/Star Market and Roche Bros., and an all-around incredible human,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “His workday begins around 4:30am and he arrives at Shaw’s and Roche Bros. by 6:00am most mornings. When asked to deliver results, Jim not only gets it done, but always exceeds expectations. He is recognized by each JOH’er, and by all clients and customers, as best in class. We are very lucky to count him as a member of the JOH family.”

“We’ve been telling Jim for 18 years that he would never receive this prestigious award,” jokes John Saidnawey, Chairman & CEO. “Jim embodies the qualities Mr. Harry O’Hare expected of himself and his employees. It was a great pleasure to watch the look of joy and shock on Jim’s face when he was announced as the winner.”



The big reveal happened at JOH’s recent holiday party. As an added surprise, Jim’s family was there to congratulate him as soon as his name was announced. Please join us in applauding Jim for this well-deserved honor.

Photo (l to r): Matt O’Hare, Gerry Castignetti, Chip O’Hare, Jim Hunt, Jerry Larsson, John Saidnawey

