JOH Announces Recipient of 2020 Harry O’Hare Award, John Aristizabal

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH announces that John “Johnny A.” Aristizabal is the recipient of the 2020 Harry O’Hare Award. This honor celebrates the associate who best personifies the principles Mr. Harry O’Hare held in the highest regard: hard work, integrity, passion, humility and an extreme sense of urgency.

In his recent presentation of the award, Chris Darmody, EVP, JOH fresh division, had these words to express why the honor is so well-deserved: “Johnny A. is a legend with his customers. There is seldom a week that goes by without a client, retailer or department manager reaching out to me to make sure JOH knows how hard Johnny works and how lucky we are to have him on the team. Similarly, with sincere gratitude, he continually thanks us for being JOH; appreciative to be part of such a caring and professional organization.”

An enormous contributing factor to the success of the fresh division in the Metro New York region, Aristizabal unceasingly does amazing work for JOH, its clients and customers. “Johnny A. embodies the strength, spirit and heart for which the Harry O’Hare Award stands,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO, JOH. “We are grateful to have you as part of the JOH family. Congratulations on receiving this distinguished honor!”



