JOH Announces Recipient of 2022 Harry O’Hare Award, Ron Briggs

Billerica, MA – JOH is pleased to announce that Ron Briggs has been awarded the prestigious Harry O’Hare Award for 2022. He is an Account Executive in our Pittsburgh/Cleveland office and a 23-year veteran of JOH.

Each year, this honor is given to the person who most personifies the values and qualities that marked the life and career of Harry O’Hare. Integrity, commitment, a positive attitude and team spirit are the hallmarks of Mr. O’Hare’s career and personal legacy.

Ron is well-liked and respected not only at JOH but in the industry. He is extremely engaging with his customers and has outstanding follow-through and follow-up. As a result, he is loved by Heinen’s, Marc, DDM, Sherwood and more in the Northeast Ohio market. Ron is also constantly looking out for his coworkers. He consistently checks in to ensure they have everything they need to get their jobs done well. He is always willing to go the extra mile, and he does so with a smile.

“We appreciate all you have done to build the JOH name in Cleveland and drive our clients’ business at those customers,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “Thank you for everything you do, Ron!”

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.