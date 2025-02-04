JOH Welcomes Amber Nass as an Account Manager, Produce & Fresh, North Central Region

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to announce the addition of Amber Nass as an Account Manager, Produce & Fresh in the North Central Region.

Amber brings 17 years of experience in the food industry to her role at JOH. She began her career as a Buyer Assistant at Nash Finch Company, where her dedication and expertise led to roles as a Category Coordinator and Advertising Manager for Retail. She later served as a Shelf Integrity Specialist at SpartanNash, providing operational support to over 38 retail stores. Most recently, Amber excelled as a Customer Development Manager at a national sales and marketing agency, collaborating with clients and UNFI Category Managers.

“With her extensive experience and impressive skill set, Amber is a perfect addition to the Produce & Fresh team,” said Brian Maguire, EVP, Produce. “Her depth of industry knowledge and leadership capabilities make her an incredible asset to JOH. We are thrilled to welcome her to the family!”

Amber lives in Minnesota with her husband, Carl, and their two sons, Gavin and Cole. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, cooking and spending quality time with friends and family.

Please reach out to Brian Maguire (bmaguire@johare.com) or Chris Darmody (cdarmody@johare.com) with any questions.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest and most respected independent food brokers in the country with 17 strategically located offices. JOH currently has over 550 associates and represents more than 400 clients. We are a proud owner and member of OSMG Partners which has over 35 offices and 1,600 associates providing unsurpassed coverage of all Food, Drug, Mass, and Club accounts in the US.

For more information, please visit www.johare.com.