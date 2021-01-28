JOH Welcomes Andrew Moore, Home Meal Replacement Specialist

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH is proud to announce that Andrew Moore has joined the team as a home meal replacement specialist in the fresh division. He has several years of experience in the food brokerage industry, primarily as a retail specialist.

“Andrew has already demonstrated that he is a great addition to JOH,” said Chris Darmody, EVP, fresh division. “His knowledge and experience complements the individual and collective strengths of our team. He will undoubtedly help both our clients and customers succeed in the growing home meal replacement channel.”

Outside of the office, Andrew has a variety of hobbies. A true Bostonian, he is a big fan of the Celtics. He enjoys golfing whenever possible, and can also play a number of musical instruments. He can be reached at [email protected].

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.