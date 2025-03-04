JOH Welcomes Anne Rakosky as an Account Manager, Produce & Fresh, North Central Region

Billerica, MA – JOH is pleased to announce the addition of Anne Rakosky as an Account Manager for Produce & Fresh in the North Central Region.

Anne brings 16 years of experience in the food industry, with a strong background in sales, marketing, product development and client relations. Anne began her career in mass market floral as a Marketing Manager for Encore Floral Marketing where she managed key accounts for major grocery retailers, led sourcing and product development. Most recently, as a Senior Business Development Manager at a national sales and marketing agency, she managed 30 vendor accounts within Meijer Fresh departments, working closely with buyers and clients to launch new products, drive promotions and grow sales.

“With her deep expertise in produce and fresh categories, vendor management and product development, Anne is a fantastic addition to our team in the North Central Region,” said Brian Maguire, EVP, Produce. “Her ability to build strong client relationships, drive growth and navigate the complexities of sourcing and merchandising makes her an invaluable asset to JOH. We are thrilled to welcome her to the family!”

Anne lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She has two children, Hayden (22) and Gracie (19). Anne enjoys traveling, supporting her daughter at her collegiate athletic events and cheering on Michigan State University sports.

Please reach out to Brian Maguire (bmaguire@johare.com) or Chris Darmody (cdarmody@johare.com) with any questions.

JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest and most respected independent food brokers in the country with 17 strategically located offices. JOH currently has over 550 associates and represents more than 400 clients. We are a proud owner and member of OSMG Partners which has over 35 offices and 1,600 associates providing unsurpassed coverage of all Food, Drug, Mass, and Club accounts in the US.

For more information, please visit www.johare.com.