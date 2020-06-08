Billerica, MA – JOH welcomes back Dave Staschak. He will be working as an Account Manager for the Grocery, Frozen & Dairy division.

Dave rejoins JOH with 15 years of additional experience. His most recent employment was as Regional Sales Manager for HP Hood, growing regional sales while navigating the closings of two major customers. During the same time, he advised on dairy category topics through Guidepoint Consulting.

Dave will be reporting to Gerry Castignetti, EVP of Grocery, Frozen & Dairy. “We gladly welcome Dave back to the team where he will be working on the Price Chopper account,” said Gerry. “He excels at cultivating strategic partnerships and nurturing relationships, and is driven to deliver results.”

Dave will be working in the Albany, NY office. He can be reached at dstaschak@johare.com.

