JOH Welcomes Craig Samuelson to the Great Lakes Division as a Customer Manager

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to welcome Craig Samuelson as the newest Customer Manager in our Great Lakes Region.

Craig has been in the food broker business for over forty-five years. For most of those years, he was an owner or part-owner of a brokerage company. He called on key customers supplied by SuperValu/Champaign for over thirty years, including Dierbergs, Shop & Save, Kirby Foods and Niemann Foods.

“We are excited to welcome Craig to our team,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “Craig has a wealth of expertise and strong relationships with his customers in the Midwest. We are thrilled to see what he will bring to the JOH family!”

Craig and his wife, Mindi, live in Shorewood, Illinois. They have three daughters and six grandchildren. During his free time, Craig enjoys golfing and spending time with his beautiful grandchildren. He can be reached at csamuelson@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.

For additional press information, please contact Tara Buoncuore at Single Source Marketing.