JOH Welcomes Dana Kelly as an Account Executive

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH is pleased to announce that Dana Kelly has joined the team as an Account Executive.

With over 10 years of experience growing client businesses inside CVS and other top retailers, Kelly has a wealth of in-depth industry knowledge and strategic expertise. She has a track record of significantly increasing business for her clients and customers year after year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dana to our team,” said Kevin Shea, Executive Vice President. “She has had incredible success in the industry and I’m excited to see what we’re able to do together with our clients and customers.”

Outside of the office, Kelly spends much of her time with her husband, Dan, and their one-year-old daughter, Olivia. The family enjoys traveling locally and around the globe. Kelly also serves as an Executive Co-Chair of the Network of Executive Women (NEW), New England Chapter. When she isn’t spending time with family or volunteering with NEW, Kelly is also actively pursuing her MBA from Boston College and is set to graduate in the fall of 2021. She can be reached at dkelly@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.