JOH Welcomes Jake DeVries to the Great Lakes Region as a Senior Business Manager

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to announce the addition of Jake DeVries as a Senior Business Manager of our Great Lakes Region.

Jake joins the JOH family with 16 years of experience with the retailer and broker sides of the food and grocery business. His acute knowledge of managing a team, mentoring the next generation of leaders, and negotiating programs to create the greatest value for both customers and clients will strengthen our position in the region.

“Jake will be a wonderful addition to our team,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “Jake is a seasoned manager who knows how to direct and motivate a team to do great work. We are thrilled to have him at JOH. Welcome aboard!”

Jake enjoys coaching his son’s football team, cheering on his daughter’s lacrosse team and going fishing. He is a loyal Detroit Lions fan and loves spending time with his American Bulldog. Jake can be reached at jdevries@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.

