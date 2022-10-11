JOH Welcomes Joel Engel to the Great Lakes Division as an Account Manager

Billerica, MA – We are pleased to announce that Joel Engel has joined the JOH Great Lakes team as an Account Manager working in the Minneapolis market.

Joel has spent his career in the Minneapolis market in various roles within the food industry. He has worked with UNFI Conventional HQ and their Indirect Groups, as well as Target.

“We are thrilled to have Joel on the team,” said Greg Reed, Great Lakes Division Regional Director. “As this region and market expand, we will continue to service our clients and customers with the best talent. Welcome aboard, Joel!”

Outside the office, Joel enjoys spending time with his family boating on Lake Minnetonka, traveling, golfing, watching sports and at their cabin in Cokato, MN. He can be reached at jengel@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.