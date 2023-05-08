JOH Welcomes Joseph “JP” Saidnawey as its Omni-Channel Marketing Manager

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to welcome Joseph “JP” Saidnawey as its Omnichannel Marketing Manager. JP joins our team with nearly a decade of experience in the marketing and business development fields. In this position, JP’s primary responsibility will be to help build an Omnichannel and Retail Media center of excellence. He will be the point of contact for both clients and customers.



JP has spent the last seven years at the digital marketing agency, Razorfish, where he has served in a variety of digital strategy and analytics roles. A primary focus has been working with Razorfish clients to enhance their commerce, digital marketing and data capabilities.



During his time at Razorfish, JP worked with clients to improve their digital customer experiences, optimize digital marketing programs for growth and maximize the value of their first-party data. His efforts have helped clients build transformational digital marketing capabilities and drive incremental revenue through their digital channels. JP specialized in the CPG and Retail vertical, working with Bacardi, Church & Dwight, CVS Health and The J.M. Smucker Company.



JP’s experience also includes two years at Colgate Palmolive in multiple roles within the Customer Development organization, working to identify business development opportunities across key U.S. grocery accounts.



“We are thrilled to welcome JP to our team,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “I’m excited to see what we’re able to do together to help our clients and customers become even more successful across digital retail channels.”



JP lives in Charlestown, Massachusetts with his wife, Ali, and their chocolate lab, George. In his free time, JP enjoys spending time with family, playing golf, riding his bike to fundraise for the Pan-Mass Challenge and Best Buddies and playing guitar. He can be reached at jpsaidnawey@johare.com.



JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.