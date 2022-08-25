JOH Welcomes Lisa Podesta-Coombs to the Fresh Division as an Account Executive

Billerica, MA – We are proud to welcome Lisa Podesta-Coombs to JOH as an Account Executive in our Fresh Division. With over 20 years of experience in the food industry, Lisa is a results-driven leader that thrives on building meaningful relationships and business plans for short and long-term growth.

“Lisa will be a highly valuable member of our Fresh team,” said Chris Darmody, EVP, Fresh Division. “She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the food business and has established many great relationships over the years. Welcome to the JOH family!”

Lisa and her husband live in Northern New Jersey where they enjoy staying active, getting out in nature, traveling, writing, laughing, learning and singing. She can be reached at lpodesta@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.