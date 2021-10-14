JOH Welcomes Monica Spaulding, Account Executive, JOH Mid-Atlantic

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH is proud to welcome its newest Account Executive, Monica Spaulding, to its Mid-Atlantic team.

With more than a decade of experience in the grocery industry, Monica has a wide range of abilities including process development, growing sales and contract negotiations. These skills, and more, make her a great asset to JOH clients and customers. Monica is also the Vice President of the Mid-Atlantic Food Trade Organization. Her expertise and connections within the region are sure to bring even more success to the business and its partners.

“We are excited to have Monica join our growing team,” said Pete Legambi, EVP, JOH Mid-Atlantic. “She is a phenomenal talent who will undoubtedly give our clients and customers an advantage.”

Monica’s career has followed the path of her parents, both of whom worked in the food industry for over 40 years. Outside of the office, she is a devoted fan of both the Chicago Bulls and the San Francisco 49ers. She is also an ambitious traveler with the goal of visiting every continent (with the understandable exception of Antarctica). Monica may be reached at mspaulding@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.

