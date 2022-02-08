JOH Welcomes New Associates

JOH Welcomes Gabriel Gonzalez, Account Manager – Mid-Atlantic Division

JOH is pleased to announce that Gabriel “Gabe” Gonzalez has joined the team as an Account Manager in its Mid-Atlantic Division.

With 10 years of experience growing businesses at SuperValu/UNFI, Gabe has a wealth of in-depth industry knowledge and strategic expertise. He has a track record of significantly increasing business year after year. “We are thrilled to welcome Gabe to our team,” said Pete Legambi, EVP, JOH Mid-Atlantic Division. “He has had incredible success in the industry and I’m excited to see what we’re able to do together with our clients and customers.”

Gabe and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Richmond, Virginia. In his spare time, he enjoys cycling, boating, working on cars and breeding heritage turkeys. He can be reached at ggonzalez@johare.com.

JOH Welcomes Ann-Marie Warnock, Account Executive – Grocery, Frozen & Dairy

JOH is pleased to announce that Ann-Marie Warnock has joined the team as its newest Account Executive in the Grocery, Frozen & Dairy Division.

Ann-Marie is a high energy, top performing sales leader with 18 years of experience in the food industry. She is skilled in brand execution and key account management. Ann-Marie excels in building customer loyalty and exceeding client goals.

“We are delighted that Ann-Marie has joined our team,” said Gerry Castignetti, EVP, JOH Grocery, Frozen & Dairy. “Her long-term success and experience at a large CPG company, coupled with her sales and marketing experience, will be vital to driving growth for our clients and customers.”

In her spare time, Ann-Marie enjoys traveling to New England destinations with her family and spending time participating in outdoor activities. She can be reached at awarnock@johare.com.

JOH Welcomes David Sussman, Account Manager – Grocery, Frozen & Dairy Division

Today JOH announced that David Sussman joined the company as an Account Manager in the Grocery, Frozen & Dairy Division.

David joins the team with 28 years in the food industry. He has a wide breadth of experience in client and customer management, purchasing, promotions, warehousing, reporting, production scheduling, replenishment, sales and competitive analysis. He has helped many clients experience exponential growth in their businesses.

“David is already proving to be a very valuable member of our Grocery, Frozen & Dairy team,” said Gerry Castignetti, EVP, Sales Manager, Grocery, Frozen & Dairy. “He is an expert in the food industry, with many great relationships established over the years. Welcome to the JOH family!”

Outside of the office, David enjoys sports, landscaping, gardening and hiking. He and his family like to spend time in Falmouth, MA and Saco, ME. He may be reached at dsussman@johare.com.

JOH Welcomes Mark Petronio, Director of Business Development – BJ’s Wholesale Club

JOH is proud to welcome its newest Director of Business Development – BJ’s Wholesale Club, Mark Petronio, to the team.

Mark is a highly respected sales, marketing and business development professional with over 30 years of experience. With a unique buying and sales background, he understands the needs of both customers and clients and consistently delivers results. Mark has a diverse knowledge of categories and channels. He has successfully grown clients in the consumer electronics, frozen & refrigerated, general merchandise, grocery, perishable foods, pet, private label and sundries categories within the club, drug and grocery channels.

“We’re proud and excited to welcome Mark to JOH,” said Gerry Castignetti, EVP, JOH Grocery, Frozen & Dairy. “His diverse background and proven ability to produce positive results for clients and customers make him a great addition to our growing team!”

Mark, who lives in Needham, MA, enjoys spending time with his wife and four children at the beach in Maine, golfing, skiing, playing tennis and paddle, as well as coaching youth sports. He may be reached at mpetronio@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.