JOH Welcomes Shelly Hoffheins, Mid-Atlantic Account Executive/Account Manager

BILLERICA, Mass. – JOH is proud to announce that Shelly Hoffheins has joined the JOH Mid-Atlantic team as an Account Executive/Account Manager.

Shelly comes to JOH with significant experience in the brokerage business. She has a great understanding of the food industry and is adept at using data to manage and inform strategic and tactical plans to increase sales.

“We’re very excited to have Shelly on our team,” said Pete Legambi, EVP, JOH Mid-Atlantic. “She’s a wonderful asset for our clients and customers as we continue to help them grow.”

Outside of the office, Shelly stays very busy. She plays in a women’s volleyball league every week. She also enjoys swimming and camping with her amazing family whenever possible. She can be reached at shoffheins@johare.com.

