JOH Welcomes Zach Norling to the Great Lakes Division as an Account Manager

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to welcome Zach Norling as the newest Account Manager in our Great Lakes Division.

Zach joins JOH with over 20 years in the food industry. His career began at SuperValu where he held roles in Procurement, Category Management and Merchandising. After SuperValu, he moved into sales and marketing where he was promoted from Business Manager to Senior Business Manager before being named Director of Sales, UNFI Central Region.

“We are excited Zach has joined our talented and growing team in the Great Lakes Region,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “Zach brings years of success and strong relationships with his customers. We’re happy to have him on board!”

Zach, his wife (Jackie), son (Luke), daughter (Kate) and dog (Chevy) live in Golden Valley, Minnesota. In his spare time, you can find Zach cheering on his children at their sporting events, attending University of Minnesota football games, cooking on his smoker and enjoying the outdoors. He can be contacted at znorling@johare.com.

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest independent food brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.