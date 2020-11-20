Johnsonville Launches New Breakfast Sausage Lineup for Foodservice

Johnsonville is now offering foodservice operators the chance to grow their breakfast sales with the launch of its first-ever, premium breakfast sausage lineup designed specifically for the foodservice industry.

Johnsonville’s new premium breakfast sausage portfolio includes:

* Fully Cooked Links available in Original, Maple and Turkey varieties (in .8 oz. weight);

* Ready-to-Cook Links, available in Maple and Original varieites (2.0 and .8 oz. weight);

* Fully Cooked Patties, available in Original and Turkey (2.0 and 1.5 oz. weight)

Johnsonville breakfast products are prepared using a higher meat-to-fat ratio, which provides a better yield, less shrinkage after cooking, and better overall flavor and texture. Due to their no-compromise production process, Johnsonville products have also been proven to have superior holding times in the kitchen, in a grab-and-go displays, or on a buffet.*

Made with premium cuts of pork or turkey, Johnsonville products have become a preferred product in home kitchens for years. The 75-year old family-owned company has built a reputation as a preferred breakfast sausage brand in the retail environment, backed by research showing that 70% of U.S. consumers describe Johnsonville breakfast sausage as “craveable**.”

“It’s our goal for foodservice operators who add Johnsonville their menu can yield wide consumer appeal while creating a powerful point of difference in the competitive breakfast market segment,” said Craig Yoder, Sr. Product Marketing Manager for Johnsonville. “We believe that brand recognition can help operators improve their breakfast traffic and their sales.”

Whether it’s Johnsonville’s sausage links or patties, every fully cooked and ready-to-cook product offers key quality differences that can set any breakfast menu apart from competitive brands. The new Johnsonville breakfast sausage portfolio is made with:

Premium cuts of pork

All-natural pork and turkey

No binders

No high-fructose corn syrup

No added MSG

No nitrates or nitrites

No artificial colors or flavors

Collagen casing

About Johnsonville® Foodservice

Johnsonville® Foodservice is dedicated to the foodservice operator’s success. No matter which segment served, Johnsonville speaks the language and understands the issues operators face. Dedicated to be problem solvers, Johnsonville is armed with an arsenal of products and programs designed to help the foodservice business thrive.

Johnsonville employs approximately 3,000 members globally. Founded in 1945 by the late Ralph F. and Alice Stayer, the privately held company remains family owned today and is based in Wisconsin. For additional information, visit www.johnsonville.com. To learn more and see all Johnsonville breakfast product options, visit foodservice.johnsonville.com.

*Based on Cooking & Handling Testing, 2019. Johnsonville sausage products have shown holding times up to 4 hours (2 hours for turkey).

**RTC Breakfast Sausage Links Consumer CLT & Operator Triads, April 2019.