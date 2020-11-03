JOH’s 8th Annual Kids 360 Charity Event

Billerica, MA — JOH is proud to announce that its 8th annual Kids 360 charity event that took place on October 5th was a great success. Kids 360 is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization created by JOH that takes a 360-degree approach to a child’s life. Monies raised from the event go directly to children’s charities that provide clothing, food, medical support, school supplies and more to children in need. To date, Kids 360 has donated over $450,000.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, JOH took precautions to ensure its guests’ safety while also maintaining the integrity of its annual event. A group of 100 clients, customers and JOH’ers joined together for a socially-distanced day on the fairway at Woodland Golf Club in Auburndale, MA, which was followed by a small, al fresco reception at The Federal in Waltham.

“We are very proud of how much we are able to give back in support of so many wonderful charities,” said John Saidnawey, Chairman & CEO of JOH. “Even in the face of unprecedented challenges, our community succeeded in coming together safely with the goal of helping children. I’ve said before that each year’s event is better than the last, and this was no exception.”

Harry O’Hare, JOH’s founder, took pride in giving back to the community and spent a lifetime helping those less fortunate. Chip O’Hare, John Saidnawey and Matt O’Hare continued the vision of giving back with the creation of the Kids 360 charity. “It’s a huge honor to carry on the torch of philanthropy at JOH,” said Matt O’Hare, President & COO. “We are grateful to be in an industry with such devoted, kind people. Thank you to everyone who continues to support our events.”

About JOH

JOH was founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr. and is now one of the strongest regional brokers with 17 offices and strategic partnerships across the United States. JOH currently has over 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients. For more information, please visit www.johare.com.