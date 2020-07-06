Join the Club and be Part of Gelson’s New Rewards Program

Gelson’s has introduced a new rewards program where customers can earn points for every dollar they spend. The more you spend, the more you get! With four different tiers (Foodie, Gourmet, Connoisseur, Epicure), come a variety of perks and benefits. Instacart is also integrated into the program making it easy for customers to order online, pick up and still earn points. Customers can sign up for free at their nearest Gelson’s store or visit www.gelsons.com/rewards

About Gelson’s

Gelson’s operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson’s Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery shopping experience. With over 65 years’ experience, Gelson’s in-house experts know Southern California’s lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods and exclusive values for their customers. Gelson’s is particularly known for flavorful, hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood, and Chef-prepared signature recipes. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements, and a convenient selection of the highest quality grocery items. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com