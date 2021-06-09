Join The Giant Company’s Nutritionists on a Virtual, Foodie Road Trip Across The USA this Summer

CARLSILE, Pa. – From beach yogurt sand cups and southwest pinwheels to air fryer Nashville hot chicken and New York style cheesecake, The GIANT Company’s nutritionists have a fun-packed, foodie road trip planned all summer long with virtual classes highlighting food favorites and foods inspired from spots across the United States. These free, live classes via Zoom are available for chefs of all ages throughout June, July and August.

“Gather around the table and join us on our culinary adventure this summer as we explore regions across the country through our mini chef, junior chef, family meals and Saturday baking classes,” said Shanna Shultz, RD, LDN, regional nutritionist with The GIANT Company. “These fun meal and snack ideas, for both kids and adults, will inspire your family to not only try some new foods, but to also spend more time cooking together in the kitchen.”

Gather up your mini chefs (ages 6 and under) for a morning of snack crafting Fridays at 10:30 a.m. The schedule includes:

June 4 – NEW JERSEY: Cape May Zoo Giraffe Muffins

June 11 – SOUTH CAROLINA: Beach Yogurt Sand Cups

June 18 – KANSAS: Wizard of Oz Over the Rainbow Pizzas

June 25 – ARIZONA: Cactus Kiwi Fruit Ice Cream Cones

July 2 – MONTANA: Starry Night Sky Snack

July 9 – CALIFORNIA: Banana Dolphins

July 16 – ALASKA: Polar Bear Smoothie Bowl

July 23 – HAWAII: Pineapple Upside Cupcakes

Aug. 6 – WYOMING: Moose Waffles

Aug. 13 – OKLAHOMA: Cowboy Cookies

Aug. 20 – WISCONSIN: Mac & Cheese Muffins

Aug. 27 – GEORGIA: Peach Hand Pies

Sept. 3 – MAINE: Strawberry Lobsters

Junior chefs (ages 7 to 18) can enjoy an afternoon of quick cooking on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. The schedule includes:

June 2 – PENNSYLVANIA: Banana Split Smoothies

June 9 – LOUISIANA: Bananas Foster

June 16 – MICHIGAN: Chocolate Covered Cherry Greek Yogurt Popsicles

June 23 – ARIZONA: Baked Churro Bites & Chocolate Dipping Sauce

June 30 – NEVADA: Desert Chia Pudding

July 7 – WASHINGTON: Grape Guacadiles

July 14 – HAWAII: Pineapple Coconut Quick Bread

July 21 – ALASKA: Blueberry Lemon Mug Cake

July 28 – CALIFORNIA: California Sushi Roll Bowls

Aug. 4 – COLORADO: Palisade Peach Cobbler

Aug. 11 – NEW MEXICO: Southwest Pinwheels

Aug. 18 – INDIANA: Corn & Zucchini Fritters

Aug. 25 – ALABAMA: Bama Banana Pudding Parfait

Sept. 1 – VERMONT: Maple Cinnamon Pancake Muffins

Cook dinner for your family live on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. The schedule includes:

June 1 – NEW HAMPSHIRE: Maple Glazed Pork Chops with Cheesy Squash Casserole

June 8 – ALABAMA: Grilled Chicken with White BBQ Sauce & Watermelon Salad

June 15 – SOUTH DAKOTA: Breakfast for Dinner Asparagus Frittata

June 22 – NEW MEXICO: Black Bean Enchiladas

June 29 – IDAHO: Instant Pot Potato Corn Chowder

July 6 – CALIFORNIA: Cobb Salad with Creamy Avocado Ranch Dressing

July 13 – HAWAII: Mahi Mahi with Pineapple Mango Salsa & Rice

July 20 – ALASKA: Salmon Burgers with Spicy Mayo

July 27 – OREGON: Cheeseburger and Tater Tot Casserole

Aug. 3 – UTAH: Navajo Tacos on Indian Fry Bread

Aug. 10 – TEXAS: Chicken Fried Steak and Texas Caviar

Aug. 17 – MINNESOTA: Stuffed Zucchini with Wild Rice

Aug. 24 – TENNESSEE: Air Fryer Nashville Hot Chicken & Coleslaw

Aug. 31 – MASSACHUSETTS: New England Clam Chowder & Boston Bibb Salad

Gather up the entire family for a morning of creating and baking on select Saturdays at 10 a.m. throughout the summer. The schedule includes:

June 12 – FLORIDA: Key Lime Pie Bars

June 26 – TEXAS: Texas Sheet Cake

July 3 – American Flag Cake

July 10 – CALIFORNIA: Avocado Zucchini Bread

July 24 – HAWAII: Guava Cake

Aug. 14 – ILLINOIS: Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

Aug. 28 – NEW YORK: New York Style Cheesecake

All classes are free to attend, but advanced registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com. A complete listing of ingredients needed for each virtual class is also available on the event page. In addition, customers can earn 50 CHOICE Rewards points for each class they attend when they provide their card number upon registration and attend the entire class.

The GIANT Company’s team of nutritionists are also available virtually for group presentations, lunch and learns and to answer your nutrition questions. Visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites for more information and a schedule of upcoming classes.

