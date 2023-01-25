Jordano’s Foodservice Expands Goleta Footprint

Goleta-based Jordano’s Foodservice, a family-owned broad line foodservice distributor, announced Jan. 11 that the company has increased its cooler distribution center.

With the additional 27,000 square feet of cooler space, Jordano’s will be adding — bringing its total to nearly 140,000 square feet — the company will be expanding its presence in the region for the first time in about 30 years, Patrick Day, Jordano’s general manager told the Business Times.

“As we came out of the pandemic, our growth was very good. We’re growing at a rapid rate and because of that we needed to expand the space to accommodate the new items that we stock for our customer base as well as enough spots to replenish our stock,” Day said.

