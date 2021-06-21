Joy Cone Plans a Double-Dip Expansion

HERMITAGE, Pa. — A pair of planned expansion projects will position Joy Baking Group to put more cones in the hands of ice cream lovers, as well as cookies on grocery store shelves.

Founded in 1918, Joy Baking Group provides cones and inclusions – cookies cut up for ice cream manufacturers to insert into their products – to retail, food service and industrial customers in the eastern half of the United States and into Canada from the Hermitage plants. It also has a pair of plants in Flagstaff, Ariz., and Le Mars, Iowa, to service the rest of the country.

The 103-year-old company is preparing to begin construction in the next couple of months on a two-story, 3,000-square-foot addition to the 530,000-square-foot cone plant and warehouse for a new sugar cone batter room to expand production to keep up with increasing demand.

