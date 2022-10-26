Just Salad Adds Hooray Foods Plant-Based Bacon to Fall 2022 Seasonal Menu

SAN FRANCISCO – Just Salad, a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, introduced its seasonal menu featuring Hooray Foods plant-based bacon. The bacon is available in the fall-inspired Sweet Mama Salad or as an add-on to any menu item now through December 22 across more than 60 Just Salad locations nationwide.

“At Just Salad, we’ve been on a journey to offer delicious, plant-based meat and dairy options since eliminating beef from our menu in 2019,” said Sandra Noonan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Just Salad. “Our Sweet Mama Salad has included turkey bacon in the past, and we were looking for a plant-based alternative. Our team was floored by the taste of Hooray, and we’re excited for our customers to try it.”

The meaty Hooray Foods plant-based bacon bits perfectly complement the comforting ingredients of the Sweet Mama Salad, such as baby spinach, sharp white cheddar, sliced apples, honey maple walnuts and maple cider vinaigrette. Customers can also opt for Violife® Creamy Vegan Feta in place of cheddar cheese.

“This is our largest restaurant partnership yet, and we couldn’t have asked for a better alignment of values,” said Hooray Foods founder and CEO Sri Artham. “We admire everything Just Salad stands for as a company, and we’re honored to be a part of its delicious menu, making plant-based meats more accessible.”

From its reusable bowls to carbon labels and a plant-forward menu, Just Salad makes everyday environmental choices a little easier for everyone. With the addition of Hooray Foods plant-based bacon, Just Salad customers can enjoy delicious bacon without the environmental or animal welfare of animal bacon. Made from simple, non-GMO ingredients, Hooray Foods bacon is also allergy-friendly and free of soy, nuts, gluten, nitrates and hormones.

To locate a Just Salad near you, place an order online, and download the chain’s mobile app, visit https://www.justsalad.com/. To learn more about Hooray Foods plant-based bacon, visit hoorayfoods.com.

ABOUT HOORAY FOODS:

Hooray Foods has a vision for plant-based meats that closely mimic their animal counterparts while using ingredients that consumers can feel great about because eating should be a joyful experience. The hefty environmental, animal welfare, and health impact of meat is the driving force behind the brand, but taste takes top billing. With a head office and food lab in San Francisco, Hooray is poised to take its plant-based bacon to plates across North America, while making a positive impact on the environment, animal welfare, and human health one crispy, delicious slice at a time! For a store and restaurant locator, and to learn more, visit hoorayfoods.com.

ABOUT JUST SALAD:

Just Salad is a fast-casual restaurant chain with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible. The brand serves craveable, accessible, plant-centric meals made with homemade dressings, prepped-daily produce, from-scratch recipes and fresh, flavorful ingredients. Guests can choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups and smoothies. Empowering customers to “Eat with Purpose,” Just Salad is home to the world’s largest restaurant reusable program and the first U.S. restaurant chain to carbon label its menu and offer a Climatarian menu category. The company was founded in 2006 and has over 60 locations across New York, New Jersey, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Dubai.