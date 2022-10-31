JYC Enterprise, Inc. Recalls Chicken and Pork Potsticker Products Produced Without Benefit of Inspection

WASHINGTON – JYC Enterprise, Inc., a Houston, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 33,280 pounds of frozen chicken and pork potsticker products that were repackaged, relabeled, and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The frozen potstickers were repackaged and relabeled on various dates from Feb. 22-Oct.24, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

16-lb. cases of “ASIAN PRIDE POTSTICKERS” containing 330 pieces of “CHICKEN POTSTICKER” in 8 2-lb. clear plastic bags.

16-lb. cases of “ASIAN PRIDE POTSTICKERS” containing 330 pieces of “PORK POTSTICKER” in 8 2-lb. clear plastic bags.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13186” or “Est. 13186” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants in Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities. FSIS determined that the firm repackaged and relabeled the potsticker products without the benefit of federal inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jason Jessup, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, JYC Enterprise, Inc., at 713-952-0778, 713-504-5521, or jjessup@jycfoodsinc.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.