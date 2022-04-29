K-12 School Foodservice Partner X-Change Connects Produce Suppliers With School Menu Planners

Newark, De and Washington, DC – Last week, the International Fresh Produce Association coordinated a School Foodservice Partner X-Change to connect produce grower-shippers with leading K-12 school menu planners from 18 of the largest U.S. school districts and early childcare education providers. The Partner X-Change was developed to enhance the produce industry’s understanding of this unique, large-volume foodservice customer and to create opportunities to increase children’s access and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables at school.

The virtual event connected buyers and sellers for 15-minute “speed dating” meetings. School administrators shared information about their menu planning, procurement processes, and the types of fruit and vegetables they are currently offering, as well as what they would be interested in serving in the months and year ahead. Produce suppliers heard directly from school foodservice operators about their needs and had the opportunity to ask questions. They also highlighted their company’s capabilities and products, including bulk produce and fresh-cut items, as well as kid-friendly single-serve produce snacks.

“K-12 schools are often the ‘largest restaurant in town’ and can be a collaborative partner to introduce thousands of schoolchildren to a new produce item, as well as to a variety traditional produce choices on a consistent basis,” said Andrew Marshall, IFPA’s staff liaison for wholesaler-distributor members, and lead staffer on engagement opportunities with the K-12 school nutrition community.

