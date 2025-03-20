K-VA-T Food Stores Selects SymphonyAI CINDE Connected Retail Platform for Deep AI-Based Customer Analytics to Deliver Category Management Excellence

Progressive retail innovator extends next-generation AI for merchandising, store and space, and supply chain across its Food City locations



PALO ALTO, Calif. — SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative enterprise AI SaaS products, announced that K-VA-T has implemented the SymphonyAI CINDE Connected Retail platform to deepen customer insights across all key business functions, including supply chain, merchandising, shelf planning, assortment, and promotion optimization. With CINDE Connected Retail, K-VA-T is expanding its customer data-driven operations with greater speed to insights at scale internally and in collaboration with its CPG supplier ecosystem.

With SymphonyAI software, K-VA-T closely tracks its most loyal shoppers to increase satisfaction and engagement. As K-VA-T continues to expand its market presence with new store openings, CINDE Connected Retail provides AI-driven shelf planning that helps to attract and retain shoppers in the new locations. Across the Southeastern US company’s operations, the marketing team relies extensively on SymphonyAI software to create marketing campaigns that best engage shoppers.

For category managers, K-VA-T uses CINDE Connected Retail shopper insights dashboards across categories in weekly business review meetings. In vendor meetings and category planning, K-VA-T and their suppliers collaborate using CINDE Connected Retail to identify key business drivers within each category and create optimal promotions designed to deepen shopper engagement and achieve category goals. K-VA-T is also integrating CINDE Connected Retail into strategic category reviews to make data-driven decisions on assortment strategies. In collaborating with CPGs, K-VA-T, and suppliers can use CINDE Connected Retail as a single source of truth, speaking the language of the customer and using the same metrics to assess business performance and define new goals and measures of success.

“We are pleased to continually deepen our strong, strategic partnership with SymphonyAI as we progress in our data-driven AI journey,” said Dan Glei, EVP of merchandising and marketing for K- VA-T. “SymphonyAI focuses explicitly on aligning with us across all our business processes to achieve our strategic performance goals and be a strong business ally. CINDE Connected Retail provides our category management, marketing, and vendor teams the shopper data-driven insights they need to meet business goals and give shoppers the selection and offers they value most.”

“At SymphonyAI, we are proud to lead the market with AI-driven retail insights. K-VA-T’s embrace of the CINDE Connected Retail platform shows how innovative retailers can use sophisticated capabilities for speed to insights that meet shopper and business priorities,” said Manish Choudhary, president of the SymphonyAI retail-CPG division. “We continue to invest aggressively in predictive, generative, and agentic AI to revolutionize retail for innovators like K-VA-T.”

The SymphonyAI CINDE Connected Retail Platform and AI SaaS products give retailers a seamless flow of data and insights to strengthen retail operations from the supply chain to the shelf. SymphonyAI’s connected retail software breaks down operational silos so retailers can make swift, optimal decisions confidently without blind spots. Through a source-agnostic data onboarding framework, the SymphonyAI CINDE Connected Retail Platform delivers AI-powered insights across critical functions, including customers, sales, promotions, assortment, space, supply chain, and real-time shelf and store conditions for efficiency and profitability at every level.

About K-VA-T

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 158 retail outlets throughout Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama with more than 18,500 dedicated associates. The company continues its strong tradition of actively supporting nonprofits and fundraisers in the communities it serves. As part of its commitment to providing shoppers with a range of quality options, Food City offers multiple private label lines through its participation in the Topco Cooperative. With private-label brands spanning entry-level, first-tier and premium, Food City shoppers have access to hundreds of own-brand product options store-wide.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is a leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 2,500 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. A 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year for Business Transformation – AI Innovation, SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.