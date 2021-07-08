Kantar Acquisition of Numerator Completes, Creating a Global Leader in Shopper Behavior

LONDON—Kantar, the world’s leading data-driven insights and consulting company, completed its acquisition of Numerator, the Chicago-based, tech-driven consumer and market intelligence company from Vista Equity Partners. Numerator blends proprietary data, including a digital panel of over one million U.S. consumers, with advanced technology to create unique insights that help companies understand their customers in real time and identify growth opportunities.

Numerator extends Kantar’s leadership in shopper insights into the U.S. and Canada. The Worldpanel division of Kantar already provides ‘currency grade’ shopper insights in more than 45 countries outside of North America. The combined dataset will provide insights into the shopping habits of almost five billion consumers globally, informing the growth strategies of the world’s leading CPG/FMCG brands.

Commenting on the transaction completion, Ian Griffiths, Kantar’s Deputy CEO and CFO commented “At Kantar we combine consumer insights with advanced analytics to help brands make better business decisions. Understanding actual shopper behaviour is at the heart of that. We identified Numerator for its tech-first platform and geographic compatibility with Kantar. With the backing of our shareholders at Bain Capital & WPP, our investment in Numerator illustrates our commitment to ensuring we offer the most comprehensive and insightful views of how consumers think, feel and act around the world.

Christophe Jacobs, a Managing Director at Bain Capital added “Numerator is well positioned to further transform the consumer insights and market share measurement business in North America. The acceleration of Kantar’s and Numerator’s technology roadmaps, together with their complementary offerings creates a new global standard.”

Eric Belcher, CEO of Numerator added “Kantar is the ideal company for Numerator to join forces with given our complementary geographies, technologies and data science capabilities. On top of that, we’re pleased to have Bain Capital’s commitment to providing their extensive resources in support of our plans to continue to lead the industry in innovation.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not released.

About Kantar: Kantar is the world’s leading data-driven analytics and brand consulting group. We understand more about how people think, feel, shop, share, vote and view than anyone else. Combining our expertise in human understanding with advanced technologies, Kantar’s 25,000 people help the world’s leading organizations succeed and grow. For further information, please visit us at www.kantar.com.

About Numerator: Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,400 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.