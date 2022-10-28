Karen and Kim Eskew Honored with NGA’s Pinnacle PAC Award

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA) has honored Karen and Kim Eskew of Harps Food Stores with NGA’s prestigious Thomas F. Wenning Pinnacle PAC Award. The award, presented during NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit, recognizes the Eskews’ years of service to the independent grocery industry in government advocacy.

“Karen and Kim are longtime supporters of NGA’s Grocers PAC, an essential component to our efforts in fighting for policies that help independent grocery stores compete against their larger competitors,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “From hosting congressional store tours, to attending congressional meetings in Washington, their service to our industry has been invaluable. NGA is only as strong as our members, and Karen and Kim are the backbone of NGA’s government advocacy.”

Established in 2014 to honor Tom Wenning, retired NGA EVP and general counsel, for his years of service to the association and the independent grocery industry, NGA’s Pinnacle PAC Award is presented to NGA members that help advance the role and presence of independent grocers and NGA in government and political affairs.

“Karen and Kim are strong advocates for independent grocers in Arkansas and across the United States, working tirelessly to advocate for policies that create a level playing field for community grocers,” said Christopher Jones, NGA SVP of government relations and counsel. “They have both made countless trips to Washington, D.C., for events like Day in Washington, where they have met with members of Congress to advocate for policies that benefit independent grocers. I’m grateful for their leadership in the Grocers PAC and NGA.”

