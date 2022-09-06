KeHE Distributors Celebrate Warehouse Expansion in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, Colo.— KeHE Distributors (KeHE) celebrated the 124,000 square feet expansion of their Aurora, Colorado distribution center.

Local dignitaries and KeHE partners commemorated the first reveal of the expanded location during the expansion celebration event which included a ribbon cutting, welcome address from KeHE President & CEO Brandon Barnholt, warehouse tours, and lunch served by local vendors.

KeHE executives including, President & CEO Brandon Barnholt and Executive Vice President of Growth and Innovation Amy Kirtland, hosted the Aurora Mayor, Mike Coffman on-site to experience the unveiling and participate in the celebration.

The Aurora expansion provides an additional 124,000 square feet across all temperature zones, including 33 percent more freezer space, 66 percent more capacity in cooler, and 43 percent more in dry space. With this growth, KeHE aims to serve new independent customers, while also offering existing customers a higher level of service that is faster and more efficient.

KeHE chose to expand in this community due to Colorado’s reputation for product innovation and sustainability within the food and beverage industry. With this expansion also comes new employment opportunities and economic growth to the Boulder and Aurora areas.

About Aurora

Aurora, Colorado is the most culturally diverse city in Colorado, ranking as the third largest city in the state. Aurora is known for its cultural food, artistic exhibits, outdoor recreation, and relaxing atmosphere. KeHE is an industry-leading company committed to establishing an exemplary foundation in Aurora.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest, pure-play distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better and bringing the next level of goodness, crazy GOOD™, throughout all aspects of its operation.