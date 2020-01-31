KFC to sell Beyond Meat’s Plant-Based “Fried Chicken” in the Southern U.S.

Richa Naidu, Reuters Retail & FoodService January 31, 2020

CHICAGO – Beyond Meat said on Wednesday it will supply plant-based “fried chicken” to several KFC stores in Tennessee and North Carolina, after a test conducted last year showed strong consumer demand.

Fast-food chains including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Dunkin Brands have raced to add imitation meat products to their menus as Americans cut down on animal protein consumption. While those companies have rolled out imitation pork or beef patties, Yum Brands Inc’s KFC is the first to launch plant-based “chicken.”

The product is 80 calories per piece and looks a bit like a fried chicken nugget, with a sinewy texture designed to feel like chicken. It will be available next month in dozens of stores in and around Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reuters

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

KFC Canada Testing Bamboo Buckets

November 7, 2019 KFC Canada

KFC Canada announced today that they are exploring eco-friendly alternatives for their world-famous buckets. The sustainability commitment will have KFC testing new innovative materials that are both consumer-friendly and a win for the environment, starting with a bamboo fiber poutine bucket in early 2020.