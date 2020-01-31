KFC to sell Beyond Meat’s Plant-Based “Fried Chicken” in the Southern U.S.

CHICAGO – Beyond Meat said on Wednesday it will supply plant-based “fried chicken” to several KFC stores in Tennessee and North Carolina, after a test conducted last year showed strong consumer demand.

Fast-food chains including McDonald’s, Burger King, and Dunkin Brands have raced to add imitation meat products to their menus as Americans cut down on animal protein consumption. While those companies have rolled out imitation pork or beef patties, Yum Brands Inc’s KFC is the first to launch plant-based “chicken.”

The product is 80 calories per piece and looks a bit like a fried chicken nugget, with a sinewy texture designed to feel like chicken. It will be available next month in dozens of stores in and around Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

