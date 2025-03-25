KM Packaging Launches High Barrier Paper Film: K-Nature Paper HBe

KM Packaging is pleased to announce the launch of K-Nature Paper HBe, a high barrier paper packaging material designed to take confusion out of recycling for end consumers.

The product is curbside recyclable in major markets and can be used for vertical and horizontal flow wrap, form fill and seal, and pre-made pouch packaging products.

Paper HBe’s material composition of >85% paper, with a strong PE coating and EVOH barrier, makes it an ideal alternative for many products that currently use flexible plastic packaging.

Andrzej Kukula, Technical and New Product Development Manager, KM Packaging, celebrates the new barrier paper product:

“Creating an over 85% paper-based product that performs as well as plastic is a real achievement. The end consumer and producers are looking at sustainable alternatives to plastic and our Paper HBe product could well be the answer. The material’s high paper quantity means that it has good recyclability, which can only grow the confidence the consumer has in the brands that use it.”

The product has been commercialized and is now in stores internationally. Consumer reaction has been positive to the roll out of this alternative.

K-Nature Paper HBe creates a strong seal to itself so is perfect for pouch forming and flow wrap. This application makes KM Packaging’s K-Nature range excellent for increasingly recycling-conscious consumers.

Plus, producers benefit from the increased recyclability of their packaging.

Additionally, because Paper HBe has been designed to run on current converting equipment set-ups with minimal adaptation.

Andrzej Kukula of KM Packaging comments:

“Sustainability initiatives across the world are causing a recalibration of how the food industry does packaging, and it’s our duty to respond to those demands. We’ve known for a long time that shoppers want to recycle as much as they possibly can. The introduction of Paper HBe represents a practical, forward-thinking solution that upholds functionality while advancing recyclability. We view this as a benchmark for the industry, demonstrating that paper-based alternatives can effectively replicate the utility of plastic without compromise.”

KM Packaging’s K-Nature Paper HBe packaging is available now. Contact the KM Packaging team on contact@kmpackaging.com to arrange a trial.

Find out more about K-Nature Paper HBe at: https://www.kmpackaging.com/products/brands/knature