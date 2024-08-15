Knuckies Hoagies Announces Exciting Partnership with Walmart Across Multiple States

MILTON, Ga. — Knuckies Franchise Company LLC is excited to announce their new partnership with Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer! This partnership offers a unique opportunity for passionate entrepreneurs to open a Knuckies Hoagies location within select Walmart stores.

Founded in 2019 with the opening of their first location in Milton, GA, Knuckies Hoagies has quickly made a name for itself in the restaurant industry. In fact, they were named to the 2023 QSR 40/40 list as one of the hottest 40 brands under 40 locations. Their success and growth have led to the execution of 14 Walmart leases in 6 states, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Texas.

But why would anyone want to open a Knuckies Hoagies in a Walmart? Well, for starters, the economics are exceptional. With a built-in customer base and prime locations, franchisees can expect a high demand for their delicious hoagies made with their famous soft and delicious rolls and premium ingredients. And that’s not all – Knuckies Hoagies offers creative menu offerings, including being recognized as serving one of the top 5 cheesesteaks in Atlanta. Plus, with a National License Agreement with Alumni Cookie Dough, franchisees can offer a unique dessert experience for their guests.

“We are using Knuckies Hoagies as our way of always ‘Striving to make a difference: One Hoagie, One Guest, One Community at a time!’ This mission is at the core of everything we do at Knuckies Franchise Company, and we are excited to extend our reach to even more communities through this incredible partnership with Walmart,” said Founder and CEO, Todd Broaderick.

Interested in becoming a part of the Knuckies Hoagies family? Click here for additional information on how you can bring a delicious and impactful dining experience to your community or contact them directly at franchise@knuckieshoagies.com Join them in their mission of making a difference, one hoagie, one guest, and one community at a time!