Kroger/Albertsons Merger Temporarily Halted

DENVER – The controversial Kroger/Albertsons merger has temporarily been halted.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser released a statement in response Thursday morning:

“I am pleased that Kroger and Albertsons agreed to halt their plans to merge until the court rules on the state’s lawsuit to permanently block the grocery merger. This is great news for shoppers, workers, farmers, and other suppliers, who can rest assured that this mega-merger will not go into effect during harvest season and while kids are headed back to school. The trial is set to begin on September 30 and my office looks forward to making the case that this merger will eliminate competition and impact food prices, jobs, and consumer choice.”

Kroger and Albertsons are the parent companies of King Soopers/City Market and Safeway, the biggest grocery store chains in Colorado. The move has been hotly contested by Weiser and others from the very beginning due to concerns it would negatively impact jobs, food prices and eliminate competition. Weiser filed a lawsuit in February to block the merger.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KKTV