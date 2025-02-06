Kroger and PepsiCo Come Together to Support Food Security and Uplift National Family Meals Month at FMI Foundation Cook Off

Foundation supports health and wellbeing research and education across the U.S.



CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), and PepsiCo Inc (NYSE: PEP) announced their team of chefs took home a Gold Mitt Award for Chef’s Choice in the FMI (Food Marketing Institute) Foundation’s Stir it Up! culinary event held during the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference. Celebrating ten years of National Family Meals Month, and to support food security within our communities, retailers and suppliers were tasked with embracing the theme, “What’s for Dinner? Dishing up New Family Flavors.”

“FMI is a crucial convener of the food industry, which works together to address critical topics like food affordability, safety and accessibility for America’s shoppers,” said Keith Dailey, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs and member of the FMI Foundation board of trustees. “America’s grocery industry enriches lives with nutritious, safe and affordable food and brings joyful and meaningful memories to family mealtimes better than anyone.”

The FMI Foundation, dedicated to delivering research and education to address food safety, health and nutrition concerns, began the Stir it Up! competition nine years ago, bringing retailers and suppliers together to raise millions in support of its vital mission.

“At PepsiCo we recognize the importance of partnerships and the role they play in improving access to nutrition. We are proud to team up with the FMI Foundation and Kroger to help tackle the issues our local communities are facing and provide families with accessible recipes to enjoy during Family Meal Month,” said Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President Industry Relations, PepsiCo North America.

Find the complete PepsiCo and Kroger menu here. Filled with unique food and drink offerings inspired by Asian flavors with a Flamin’ Hot® twist. Customers can look forward to many of their favorite products, including:

