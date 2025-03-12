Kroger Creates New eCommerce Unit to Accelerate Online Growth

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced the creation of a new eCommerce business unit, which aligns the teams contributing to every aspect of the online customer experience. Yael Cosset, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief information officer, will lead this function as executive vice president and chief digital officer, effective immediately.

As chief digital officer, Cosset will continue to oversee technology and data for the company and expand his responsibilities to include the new eCommerce unit.

“Accelerating Kroger’s eCommerce growth is a top priority,” said Ron Sargent, Kroger’s Chairman and CEO. “As the architect of Kroger’s digital strategy, Yael will continue to make it easier for customers to shop for our fresh, affordable food.”

Kroger’s eCommerce sales reached $13 billion in 2024.

About Yael Cosset

As SVP and CIO, Cosset has overseen Kroger’s recent technology transformation. This transformation simplifies our associates’ work, allowing them to spend more time serving our customers. These investments bring a more convenient and personalized shopping experience, both in store and online, offering customers relevant choices, quality and value – all through Kroger’s seamless ecosystem.

Cosset also leads Kroger’s Alternative Profit portfolio of businesses, including insight and media focused subsidiary, 84.51˚, financial services business, Kroger Personal Finance, and retail media business, Kroger Precision Marketing.

Prior to this, Cosset was group vice president and chief digital officer, where he led the company’s overall digital growth strategy and eCommerce expansion. He also previously served as chief commercial officer and chief information officer of 84.51° since its inception in 2015.