Kroger Family of Companies to Provide Free COVID-19 Testing for Frontline Associates

CINCINNATI — The Kroger Family of Companies (NYSE: KR) today announced the continued protection of frontline associates by making free COVID-19 testing available, based on symptoms and medical need. Paired with additional safety measures, Kroger remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of its associates.

“At Kroger, the safety and health of our associates and customers remains our top priority during this unprecedented time,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “Our associates have worked tirelessly to provide communities continued access to fresh, affordable food. We are dedicated to providing support and gratitude to our associates across the country.”

Kroger Provides Free COVID-19 Testing to Associates

This month, Kroger Health – the healthcare division of the company – will begin offering COVID-19 testing to associates, based on symptoms and medical need. Tests will be a combination of self-administered kits and the company’s public drive-thru testing sites. Kroger Health’s expansion to test more associates joins the COVID-19 testing the team has already been supporting in areas with high incident rates.

“The resilience of the Kroger family is unparalleled, and we’re doing all we can to keep our team healthy and safe,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. “The widespread availability of diagnostic testing will now allow our associates to feel more empowered and knowledgeable about their health, creating safer stores and facilities.”

Kroger Continues Investment in Associates

In addition to testing for frontline associates, the following procedures and programs reflect Kroger’s commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of its team.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – Kroger has increased its investment in PPE to encourage a safer working environment. The company has supplied protective masks to all associates, enhanced daily sanitation practices, installed floor decals and plexiglass partitions at check lanes to promote physical distancing, reduced customer capacity limits, and taken several other steps.

Kroger has increased its investment in PPE to encourage a safer working environment. The company has supplied protective masks to all associates, enhanced daily sanitation practices, installed floor decals and plexiglass partitions at check lanes to promote physical distancing, reduced customer capacity limits, and taken several other steps. Competitive Total Rewards Packages – To support the mental and physical health of Kroger associates, the company continues to invest in benefits packages, which includes healthcare coverage and retirement benefits.

To support the mental and physical health of Kroger associates, the company continues to invest in benefits packages, which includes healthcare coverage and retirement benefits. Helping Hands Fund and Emergency Leave – The $5 million Helping Hands fund continues to provide financial assistance to associates who are facing personal hardship due to COVID-19, including lack of access to childcare. And through the company’s Emergency Leave Guidelines, associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms are provided paid time off.

Sharing What We’ve Learned: A Blueprint for Businesses

As businesses across America begin to reopen, Kroger has created a resource guide, that includes actionable recommendations and learnings the company has applied in the last eight weeks to safeguard its associates, customers, and communities, as well as what it has learned through regular interaction with business leaders in other countries that are ahead of the U.S. in terms of the pandemic cycling through their countries. Today, the company is releasing its third installment of Sharing What We’ve Learned: A Blueprint for Businesses, focusing on the needs, well-being and health of employees in various workplace settings. The resource is available to download at KrogerBlueprint.com.

Media Assets

To download general Kroger b-roll and photography assets, visit here.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.