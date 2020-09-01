Kroger Names Dan Moore to Lead Ruler Foods Division

Kroger Co. has promoted a company veteran to a role as leader of its Midwest discount supermarket chain.

Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, named 34-year company veteran Dan Moore as leader of its Ruler Foods division.

Ruler, based in Seymour, Ind., has 48 stores in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee. It features everyday low prices by selling private-label products and offering self-service in its meat and deli departments.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cincinnati Business Courier