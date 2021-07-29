Kroger Names New Dallas Division President

Kroger has named Keith Shoemaker, a Dallas-Fort Worth grocery market veteran, to be president of its Dallas division.

Shoemaker, 60, has worked in the D-FW market for 39 years and is being promoted from vice president of operations for the Dallas division.

Shoemaker was named following the death earlier this month of Adam Wampler, who had been president of the 109-store Dallas division since early 2020. He will report to Valerie Jabbar, Kroger senior vice president of retail divisions.

