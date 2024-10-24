Kroger Predicts Top Five Food Trends of 2025

CINCINNATI – The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) revealed its top five food trends for 2025, predicting emerging trends, customer behaviors and anticipated popular items for the year ahead.

The trend predictions are developed by Kroger’s industry-leading team of food experts including Our Brands’ product developers, chefs, buyers, culinary specialists and Kroger’s retail data science arm, 84.51º, for a well-rounded projection of what customers will be buzzing about for the upcoming year. From budget-conscious shopping preferences to new and bold flavor discovery, Kroger’s trend predictions provide a unique look at what’s in store for 2025.

“Our Brands provide an opportunity to get exceptional value on the top trending products while still enjoying the same high quality and unique flavors customers crave,” said Juan De Paoli, Vice President, Our Brands for Kroger. “2025 is all about flavor – with hot peppers continuing to rise, fermented flavors quickly growing in popularity, and staples like Caesar finding new adaptations in the kitchen. Whether customers are looking to try a new dupe on a viral favorite or explore the real power of protein, Kroger is excited to offer Our Brands products that give customers a taste of their favorite trends.”

Kroger’s top five food trend predictions for 2025 :

Food Dupes

Retailers continue to offer items that rival – and even surpass – the national brand equivalent, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Customers are tasting the high-quality and receiving the savings shopping private label provides – and they are turning to them for dupes of their restaurant and CPG favorites. Expect more shoppers to regularly choose store brand alternatives instead of national brands, as well as continued private-label innovation to match the customer demand.

Taste The Trend: Simple Truth® Cheese & Uncured Bacon Egg Bites, Kroger® Strawberry Acai Iced Refresher Pods, Kroger® Fully Cooked Frozen Chicken Bites, Private Selection® Salmon Rolls Crunchy Sushi 2 Rolls, Big K® Dr K Zero Sugar Zero Calorie Soda Cans, Kroger® Pepperoni Pizza Snack Rolls, and Private Selection® Wisconsin 5 Cheese Blend Macaroni & Cheese.

Bold & Briny

Customers are exploring more ways to incorporate acidic, briny and fermented flavors into their meals to enhance the overall freshness, brightness and texture. On the horizon for 2025 is an increased use of super briny foods like olives, pickles, sauerkraut and kimchi.

Taste The Trend: Kroger® Breaded Dill Pickle Chips, Simple Truth® Korean Style Kimchi, Private Selection® Greek Olives & Feta, Private Selection® Non-Pareil Capers, and Simple Truth Organic® Small Batch Artisanal Sauerkraut.

The Protein Renaissance

Protein is no longer just a tool for bulking up; it’s increasingly sought after by customers looking to maintain energy levels throughout the day and support overall health. While popular staples like chicken, yogurt and cottage cheese have staying power, the retailer predicts a growing interest in collagen and a greater incorporation of plant-based proteins such as beans, lentils and hemp seeds into daily diets.

Taste The Trend: Simple Truth® Collagen Peptides, Simple Truth Organic® Shelled Hemp Seeds, Simple Truth Organic® 90 Second Black Pepper 100% Whole Grain Brown Rice with Ancient Grains, Simple Truth® Buttermilk Vanilla Protein Waffles, Simple Truth Organic® Gluten Free Red Lentil Penne Pasta, and Simple Truth Organic® Super Firm Sesame Ginger Baked Tofu.

Pepper Palette

Customers shifted from chasing the highest Scoville ratings to now exploring how heat maximizes flavor. And delving into spices and peppers from international cuisines – like Calabrian chiles, guajillo peppers and hatch chiles – allows them to do so. As spice aficionados continue to experiment, expect emerging pepper varieties to appear in familiar products like wings, pizza and pasta.

Taste The Trend: Private Selection® Medium Hatch Chile Peppers, Private Selection® Spicy Salami Nduja Sausage & Burrata Frozen Pizza, Private Selection® Calabrese Salami and Pepper Thin Crust Frozen Pizza, Private Selection® Bronze Cut Spicy Poblano with Aged Cheddar Creamy Macaroni & Cheese, Private Selection® Hot Pepper Bacon Spread, and Private Selection® Hatch Green Chile Ranch Artisan Seasoning Blend Petite Potatoes.

Hail, Caesar

Following its viral “Caesar salad and french fries” moment, Caesar salad innovation is at an all-time high. Beyond traditional salads and wraps, recipes featuring Caesar dressing on pizza, pasta and a variety of leafy greens beyond romaine lettuce are gaining popularity. Look forward to creative combinations of the umami-rich dressing with flavors like miso, tahini and black garlic as customers breathe new life into the century-old recipe.

Taste The Trend: Kroger® Classic Caesar Salad Dressing, Simple Truth Organic® Tahini, Kroger® Flat Anchovies in Olive Oil & Salt, Simple Truth® Parmesan Cheese Crisps, Simple Truth®, Organic Chopped Tuscan Kale, and Simple Truth Organic® Classic Thin & Crispy Vegan Pizza Crusts.

Customers can shop their favorite trends and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery, offering the same products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.