Kroger Teams with Google for Grocery Pickup in Cincinnati Region

Kroger Co. is teaming with tech giant Google to make the grocery pickup process in Greater Cincinnati more efficient.

Downtown Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR) , the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets, is launching the program with Google Maps beginning Wednesday. Greater Cincinnati is the second market to feature the program involving the two companies.

After customers place a grocery pickup order through Kroger’s app, the service enables them to add their order to Google Maps. When it’s time for customers to leave to pick up their order, Google Maps will alert them and enable them to send their arrival time to the store. Google Maps also will continuously update the customer’s expected arrival time so store employees can get the order ready when the customer arrives.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cincinnati Business Courier