Kroger to Open Food Halls Featuring Hardee’s, Nathan’s Famous, Other Chains

The newest food halls in Columbus will soon open in three Columbus-area Kroger stores, courtesy of California-based ghost kitchen company Kitchen United.

Mix Food Hall‘s first Ohio locations will open in Krogers at 3417 N. High St. in Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Road in Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Road in Gahanna. The Gahanna location will open next week, while the others will open before the end of November. Mix Food Hall will replace ClusterTruck in Kroger’s Dublin store.

“We are always looking for new and unique ways to help our customers answer the ‘what’s for dinner tonight?’ question,” said Melissa Stimac, vice president of merchandising for Kroger’s Columbus division. “The collaboration with Kitchen United is special because customers’ restaurant-quality meal will be crafted while they’re shopping for the fresh food and pantry staples their families need.”

