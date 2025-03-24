Kroger Unveils ‘Elite ATE’ Snack Bracket

Our Brands products face off in snack bracket challenge and retailer reveals Kroger associates’ favorite snacks



CINCINNATI — The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) shared the launch of its “Elite Ate” Snack Bracket, featuring a delicious lineup of customers’ favorite snacks from Kroger’s Our Brands. From savory chips to sweet treats, it is a snack-off with exclusive deals on the ultimate game day eats. The retailer is also giving the inside scoop on which snacks are MVPs among Kroger associates.



“Kroger’s Our Brands products are fan favorites across the board and make for a perfect snack line up that is tasty and affordable when watching college hoops,” said Mike Murphy, Kroger’s group vice president of center store merchandising. “Make your watch party a slam dunk with our ‘Elite Ate’ bracket challenge and see what snack comes out on top.”

Kroger’s Our Brands “Elite Ate” Snacks are:

Customers can also count on an easy layup for their snack spreads with an assist from Kroger associates who dished on their favorite Our Brands‘ dips and dippers, including:

Run up the score at watch parties with inspiration from Kroger’s Fresh Lane with all-star recipes like a chicken wing snack board, hot Italian sliders, waffle fry chicken nachos and more.

For even more basketball snacks and everyday savings, visit Kroger.com or the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons, including these special offers for college hoops:

DiGiorno Pizza and Tostino’s Pizza Rolls—$3.99 each with a digital coupon (March 19-25)

Two Liter Soft Drinks—$1.49 each with a digital coupon (March 26-April 1)

Lays Potato Chips or Kettle Brand Potato Chips—$1.99 each with a digital coupon (March 26-April 1)

Farm Rich Appetizers and Meatballs—$3.99 with a digital coupon (March 26-April 1)

Customers can shop fresh ingredients and more in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,100* per year on fuel, exclusive savings, streaming options** and grocery delivery.

* Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on 2 deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month. Along with streaming value of $119 based on $9.99 monthly fee for Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads), and $11.99 monthly fee for ESPN+.

** Eligible subs only. Restrictions Apply. See retailer site for details.

