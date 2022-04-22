LA County Bans Single-use Plastics in Foodservice

LOS ANGELES – The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday gave final approval to an ordinance requiring that all food-service containers, cups, dishes and cutlery distributed by restaurants and food facilities in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County be recyclable or compostable.

The ordinance, which will be phased in starting in May 2023, will also prohibit retail stores from selling “expanded polystyrene,” or Styrofoam, products such as coolers, packing materials, cups, plates and pool toys, unless they are encased in a “durable material.”

It also requires that full-service restaurants with sit-down service provide customers with reusable “multi-service” utensils and plates.

