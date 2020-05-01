Label Insight Announces Support for Fresh Grocery Products

CHICAGO — Label Insight, the product transparency market leader, today announced it has added support for fresh produce to its product attribute platform and can deliver nutrient and serving size information for any product with a standard Price Look-Up or PLU code. In addition, Label Insight can deliver expanded product attribute information for each PLU aligned with individual consumer need states through its industry leading database of millions of product attributes. With this capability, grocery retailers are now able to easily populate fresh produce product attribute information into their e-commerce product detail pages, include fresh produce product attributes in their online filtering and navigation, power free-text search, and expand omnichannel shelf tag programs.

As consumers increasingly move online to buy groceries, fresh food products still represent a unique challenge for grocery retailers. According to a survey by Mintel, just one in ten Americans reports having bought fresh produce, meat, poultry, and fish through e-commerce with a majority of respondents pointing to a lack of trust in freshness, food safety concerns, and an inability to see, touch, and sample the product.

Historically, the lack of label information and data on fresh food products has been a challenge for retailers. By leveraging the USDA’s Nutritional Database for Standard Reference (SR), Label Insight is now able to deliver nutrient and serving size information, as well as highlight product attributes such as “Organic”, “In-Season”, and “Dietitian’s Pick”, for any product with a standard PLU code.

“After hearing from many of our grocery retail customers the importance of improving the accuracy and transparency of fresh produce product information in their e-commerce operations, we’re delighted to add support for fresh produce to our solution,” said Dagan Xavier, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Label Insight. “Adding support for fresh produce is another great example of how our customer-driven innovation helps solve real-world business challenges for our customers.”

